Adopt-a-Planter program in Kingsburg looking for help

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have a passion for planting, the city of Kingsburg wants to see you in the neighborhood.

The city's Adopt-a-Planter program is looking for individuals or groups to adopt one of the corner planters on Draper Street in the downtown area.

Once you get your planter, you'll be tasked with planting flowers, getting rid of weeds and providing general maintenance throughout the year.

We're told those efforts will earn you a special plaque.

