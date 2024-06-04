Air quality concerns in Central Valley grow as fires continue to flare up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As fires flare up across the state of California and temperatures rise, there is concern over poor air quality.

Aerial footage from the corral fire in San Joaquin County shows the devastation.

San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District communications manager Heather Heinks says most people are able to use their senses to see or smell poor air quality but for others, it may be difficult.

"The summer is really the ozone season. While wildfires jump in and really wreak havoc, Ozone is a colorless, odorless pollutant that is baked in the hot summer sun," Heinks said.

She adds, using devices like air purifiers and actively checking the air pollution control district website can protect your health this summer.

"Particulate matter is micropic, teeny tiny, fine particles that you can breathe in," Heinls said. "You breathe them in, they go through your lungs, into your bloodstream and wreak havoc on your health system."

Doctor John Zweifler with the Fresno County Public Health Department says poor air quality can be a matter of life and death

"Poor air quality is associated with respiratory illnesses as well as allergies, but it also is associated with cardiovascular disease. It causes inflammation, not only in your lungs, but in your blood vessels and can lead to increase deaths overall so impact your body anyways," Dr. Zweifler said.

He adds wearing a mask and staying indoors when the air is bad can also make a big difference with your overall health.

