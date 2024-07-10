Alaska Airlines adding new flights between Fresno and Guadalajara

It is now the only domestic airline at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport that offers international flights.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno flyers will soon have more opportunities to visit Mexico.
Alaska Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will be offering direct flights daily between Fresno and Guadalajara from December 3 to February 12, 2025.
It is now the only domestic airline at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport that offers international flights.
The flights will depart at 7 am and arrive in Mexico at 12:40 pm. A returning flight will leave Guadalajara at 8:52 pm and arrive in Fresno at 10:56 pm.
Guadalajara is one of the largest cities in Mexico and a travel destination for many across the country.
Tickets for the flights are already available. Visit Alaska Airlines' website for more details.