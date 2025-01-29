Amber Alert issued for two children after mother found dead in Hanford home, officials say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Ambert Alert is in place for two missing children after their mother was found dead in Hanford on Tuesday.

Around 4 pm, deputies found a woman dead from a gunshot wound in a home near Fourth Place and Orchard Drive.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says the woman's daughters, two-year-old Alana and three-year-old Arya, were taken from the home by their father, 23-year-old Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz.

Officials say Maldonado-Cruz, who is a suspect in the shooting, left the home around 1 am in a grey-colored 2020 Hyundai Elantra with California license #8LZD084.

Maldonado-Cruz is described as five-foot-nine, 215 pounds, with black hair and eyes.

Photo of Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz provided by the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities describe Arya as three feet tall, 25 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Alana is described as two-foot-five, 20 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators say Maldonado-Cruz is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Maldonado-Cruz's whereabouts is asked to call the Kings County Sheriff's Office at (559) 852-2720.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling (559) 852-4554.