Man and woman's bodies recovered from water at Angel Falls in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The bodies of a man and a woman have been recovered from the water following search and rescue efforts at Angel Falls in Madera County.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says they received a "frantic" 911 call about a woman in the water just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As the sheriff's office responded to the scene, deputies spotted that woman's body. They also found the belongings of a man nearby.

Both victims' bodies have now been recovered and are being flown out of the area in a California Highway Patrol helicopter to meet staff from the coroner's office.

It's unknown how they ended up in the water.

Deputies also responded to a second search and rescue call near Lewis Creek, which is near Angel Falls.

In that rescue, one woman needed to be carried out of the water after suffering a broken leg.

