Annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill happening today in California Thursday is the Great California Shakeout. At 10:17 am, you can join others practicing earthquake safety.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday is the Great California Shakeout.

Millions of people will participate in earthquake drills at work, school or home.

You can participate by practicing the safety actions -- drop, cover and hold.

This is also a good time to check your home for deep long cracks and needed safety renovations.

This earthquake drill comes as talks surround the Big One as high magnitude earthquakes continues to increase.