Answers needed to help solve 2021 homicide in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- For more than three years, Fresno County detectives have searched for the person who shot and killed Shawn Vigo.

On August 16th, 2021 Kingsburg Police found the 23-year-old while responding to a shots fired call.

Despite attempts to save his life, Vigo died at the scene.

Immediately, police called in the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit to take over the case.

Detectives determined the shooting was targeted.

At the time Kingsburg Police said Vigo was known to the department, but the sheriff's office doesn't believe the shooting is tied to criminal activity.

"He didn't have gang ties," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

"We don't know of him having, you know, any deep criminal ties that would have led to something like this. So it might have been something more personal. That's some information we're working off of, but until we can actually talk with more people identify a potential suspect, then we should be able to glean a little bit more of what the reason was behind this."

Botti says the department has followed numerous leads over the years, but nothing to put them on the right path to an arrest.

Investigators are hoping that may have changed from when they first interviewed people within days of the shooting.

"As time goes on, in this case, years, stories will get out there," said Botti.

"People will share information. So they may not have really known back then, but because of people they talk to now, they find out details. So we're fairly confident there's a number of people out there that can deliver that information to us and point to the person that's responsible for this."

If you have information that could help detectives, you're asked to call the sheriff's office or make an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers.

