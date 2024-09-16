Applications now open for Fresno Rogue Festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're made for the stage, a local festival featuring performing artists of all kinds wants you!

The Rogue Festival is accepting applications for next year's event through October 18.

Organizers are seeking theater groups, musicians, dancers, storytellers, poets, spoken word artists, comedians and magicians from all backgrounds.

Performers will then be randomly selected through a lottery a day after the application window closes.

The Rogue Festival places no restrictions on what material may be performed.

Each application will be charged a fee of $40.

For more information, click here.

The 2025 Rogue Festival will be held February 28 through March 8.