Auberry homeowner finds renewed purpose after Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Central California man is sharing the challenges of rebuilding after a wildfire.

It's been over a week since wildfires ravaged Los Angeles County.

Closer to home, the Creek Fire devastated mountain communities in Fresno and Merced County four years ago.

"It's taken a little bit of time, but it feels good to use the stuff that was lost in the fire and give it new life," said Todd Briggs, an Auberry homeowner.

Briggs is a carpenter by trade and has spent long hours and days reclaiming the same wood that fueled the burning of his home in the Creek Fire to rebuild his home.

"I always saw some value in the loss. I can make something out of that. I'm going to make something out of it and I did!" said Briggs.

Briggs said the biggest roadblock was waiting on the County and the permitting process.

"The Board of Supervisors one of the things we did here was expedite the permit process for people who wanted to rebuild, in some cases, people were able to turn in their plans for their properties and they were able to get their building permit in as little as three weeks," said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Todd waited eight months. That delay postponed the pouring of his home's foundation.

Now that the rebuilding process is underway, its become like therapy for Briggs, a kind of catharsis by way of carpentry.

"It doesn't give me PTSD; what it does is it helps me reconnect to the space," said Briggs.

The 2,650-foot stucco home is crafted with intentional details including a door frame that features a replica of the Sierra Nevada that overlooks his backyard.

The choice to rebuild after a wildfire not unfamiliar territory for Briggs.

"34, 35 years ago now we lost a home in Santa Barbara and hundreds of other people did, too," said Briggs.

His message for those in Los Angeles facing the prospect of rebuilding their lives...

"I know exactly what people are going through. It's horrible, but you're alive and your family's okay and if you've got out of it okay, that's enough," said Briggs.

Briggs is looking forward to moving in his family into his newly rebuilt home by the year's end.

While others in this area have rebuilt, others have relocated altogether.

For homeowners in Southern California area impacted by the wildfires, their future and landscape of their communities remained to be seen.

