Fresno State is set to host San Jose State this Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium.

Battle for the Valley: Fresno State gears up for 87th meeting with San Jose State

It's a series that dates back more than a century.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a series that dates back more than a century.

Fresno State football is set to host San Jose State for the 87th meeting in program history.

"It's a game that both schools look forward to," Fresno State Interim Head Coach Tim Skipper said during Monday morning's press conference.

San Jose State and Fresno State first met back in November of 1921, where the Spartans defeated the Bulldogs 14-2 on the road.

"You're fighting for that Valley Trophy, and just Valley pride in general," Skipper said.

The (5-2) Spartans come into Fresno defending that Valley Trophy thanks to a commanding 42-18 win last season in San Jose.

It's also the last scheduled game between the longtime rivals as members of the Mountain West, with the Bulldogs bouncing to the Pac-12 in 2026.

"We're right down the road from each other, we battle in recruiting, we battle in everything," Skipper said.

Coach Skipper played a part in the Spartan-Bulldog history during his senior campaign in 2000, grabbing his first and only career interception in San Jose.

"I know Coach Coyle will have comments on that one," Skipper said.

Before his return as the 'Dogs Defensive Coordinator in 2022, Coyle was Skipper's DC from 1997-2000.

"I used to give him some flack that he didn't have any picks in all those games that he started," Coyle said. "Finally he came up with the big one. I can still remember him being in the locker room being so excited that he got the pick."

This Saturday, a new chapter begins with the Bulldogs' conference home opener at Valley Children's Stadium -- a must win game for both teams to keep their hopes alive for a Mountain West title.

"There's a lot of storylines to it, and that's not even getting to the off the field stuff," Skipper said.

The school hosting a special 'Fright Night' for homecoming, introducing new blackout uniforms for the first time since 2015.

"New little twist with the black, and it's Halloween coming up," Skipper said. "I think it's hitting at the right time."

To add fuel to the fire, former Bulldog LB and Washington Union High School alum Ron Cox will be inducted into the program's Ring of Honor.

"High energy guy -- a baller," Skipper said. "Tremendous stats. I read his stats and I can't believe this is true."

Cox is the Bulldogs' all-time sacks leader with (50) -- (28) of those coming in 1989 alone.

He'll become the first defensive player inducted into the Ring of Honor.

"Just a mean dude that loves ball," Skipper said. "Just talking to him on the phone, it was like he was hitting me through the phone with his voice."

With history, a trophy, new uniforms, and tributes in this mix this week, Coach Skip is focused on blocking out the noise.

"Our focus is going to be sole-heartedly, completely on the game." Skipper said. "That's it."

Fresno State (4-3, 2-1 MW) is set to host San Jose State (5-2, 3-1 MW) Saturday at 5:00 pm from Valley Children's Stadium.

You can watch the game on TruTV/Max.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.