Best outdoor projectors to watch your favorite movies

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

If you have a patio or backyard, adding an outdoor projector to your space can be a great way to enjoy movie night under the stars with your family and friends. Find the best ones listed out below, plus what to look for before investing in an outdoor projector.

Outdoor projector buying guide:

Brightness: Lumens are what determine how bright a projector is - the higher the lumens, the brighter the projector. The projectors below range from 100 to 1,000 lumens, and are best suited for very dark spaces, which means it will be hard to use these options outdoors during the day - the picture just won't be bright enough. You'll also notice the word ANSI beside the lumen rating, this stands for the American National Standards Institute and is the most accurate form of lumen measurement.

Connectivity: Every outdoor projector listed below has HDMI and USB ports. They also come with Bluetooth connectivity allowing you to directly connect your devices to them.

Portability: Most of the options below come with a carry handle or weigh less than 10 pounds, so you can take them with you on the go.

Best outdoor projectors

10% off Amazon Anker NEBULA Capsule $269.99

$299.99 Shop now at Amazon

This is the best budget outdoor projector you can buy and comes highly recommended by Amazon customers. It has a 360-degree speaker to project sound throughout your space and can double as both an indoor and outdoor projector. It has a four-hour battery life and projects onto a 100-inch screen - which you'll be able to buy separately. As for ports, you'll get two HDMI and USB ports or you can connect your device via Bluetooth to cast. It only has a 480p resolution, which is less than HD, so be prepared for your picture to be slightly blurry.

Lumen rating: 100 ANSI lumens

12% off Amazon BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Outdoor Projector $698

$799 Shop now at Amazon

Get a bright, clear picture with this BenQ projector. It has full HD resolution and comes with an adjustable stand that can let you tilt this projector for the perfect viewing angle. Its battery life is 2.5 hours, and it has a 30,000-hour lamp life which means this projector can last for years to come. This option also comes with a built-in woofer for bigger bass, which means you won't have to attach extra speakers to your projector setup. There are both HDMI and USB-C ports too, plus Bluetooth compatibility allowing you to connect your devices. Plus, it's compatible with both AirPlay and Chromecast so you can mirror your home videos on the big screen.

Lumen rating: 500 ANSI lumen rating

Amazon SAMSUNG The Freestyle Projector $797.99 Shop now at Amazon

If you plan on gaming outdoors, this is the best projector for you. It comes with special features, including auto-leveling and auto-focus so your game session is always clear, bright and centered. You can also stream your favorite games without the need for a console, through Samsung's gaming hub. Like our budget pick, this projector also offers 360-degree sound due to its cylindrical design. Get Full HD resolution on all your favorite content, and there are both Bluetooth and HDMI port options. It can also project onto a 100-inch screen like the other options on this list, and can even function with your chosen voice assistant for hands-free control.

Lumen rating: 230 ANSI lumens

4% off Amazon NEBULA Mars 3 $1049.99

$1099.99 Shop now at Amazon

If you're shopping for a splurge-worthy pick, choose this Nebula option. It's the brightest option on this list and comes with a five-hour playtime on a single charge. It has a carry handle for portability, and is water, dust and drop-resistant, according to the brand. It offers full HD resolution like many of the other picks on this list and has both HDMI and USB inputs. You can also use Bluetooth to connect to this projector and it's compatible with Chromecast.

Lumen rating: 1000 ANSI lumens



* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

