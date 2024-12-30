Bird flu impacting California's egg supply

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're having trouble finding eggs at your local grocery store, you're not alone.

The Bird Flu has hit California hard, with migrating wild birds impacting chickens all over the state.

Additionally, California's Proposition 12, which went into effect this year, prohibits the import of eggs from other states unless they comply with California standards.

Also, with standards in place, when a chicken gets infected with the bird flu, it impacts the whole flock.

''Some of the biggest impacts you honestly see any time of the year is loss and production. That's the biggest thing. When one bird tests positive, you have to put down the whole barn,'' Nate's Chicks farm owner Nathan Hutchinson said.

Another reason for the shortage is the time of year.

During the winter season, chickens lay fewer eggs because there's less sunlight.

One place you might have some luck finding eggs are local farmers markets.

At least 37 human cases of the Bird flu have been confirmed in California. Governor Gavin Newsom recently declared a state of emergency to streamline and expedite California's response.