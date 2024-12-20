Bird flu state of emergency could mean more resources locally as virus continues to spread

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency this week months after the bird flu began spreading in the Central Valley.

It's a move Dr. Crystal Heath says was overdue.

She's a veterinarian and the executive director of animal advocacy non-profit, Our Honor.

"I'm surprised that it didn't happen sooner. I mean, we've lost 50% of the laying flocks, and it has affected more than 50% of California dairy herds. I'm surprised it took Gavin Newsom this long to act," Dr. Heath.

The governor's office was unavailable for an interview Thursday, but said a news conference will be held Friday to answer questions.

A previous press release said the emergency declaration will help streamline and expedite the state's response.

Anja Raudabaugh, the CEO of Western United Dairies says the resources needed include personal protective equipment, testing sites, education, and outreach.

Also, more research on how the virus spreads.

"There are a number of suspects that scientists think may be happening, but we don't know how it's spreading. The wind, the fog, the rain, dust," explained Raudabaugh.

"These are culprits that are kind of in this box of really needing to study."

Western United oversees close to 850 dairies in the state, 650 of which are under quarantine.

Just under 50 of them have been released from quarantine, which requires three consecutive weeks of herds testing negative for the bird flu.

"So, the dairy farmers are stressed out. They're pushing through this. But you do not want this in your dairy if you haven't had it. and yet dairies that have locked down from the beginning have gotten it," explained Anja.

Another concern is reinfection in cows.

Although the death rate has slowed, the industry lost thousands of them during the hotter months.

Public health officials say the risk remains low to the general public.

Those at highest risk are people who work directly with infected cows.

"It's really important that people know we are required to give them paid time off for this. There's no gray area there," mentioned Anja.

Action News reached out to the Tulare County Public Health Department, which said it is working with state and federal agencies to protect workers and others in close contact with cattle and poultry.

"Governor Newsom proclaiming a State of Emergency further enhances our efforts and accelerates the ongoing multi-agency response effort," the department wrote in a statement.

Western United Dairies does mention pasteurized milk and dairy products you buy at the store are still safe to consume.

That is because the process kills germs including the bird flu.

