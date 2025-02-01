Bob Smittcamp Family Neuroscience Institute coming to Fresno in 2026

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new facility will bring state-of-the-art neurological care to downtown Fresno's Community Regional Medical Center campus.

Officials announced the $30 million Bob Smittcamp Family Neuroscience Institute on Wednesday.

Various services will include exams, treatments, research and access to top specialists.

Doctors say the center helps bring top-level care to everyone in the community.

"Historically, people with means could leave the valley and that left the general working class that couldn't," explained neurosurgeon Dr. Mark Krel.

"So, they either had delayed care, which point it may be too late to reverse injury or never sought care at all because they just couldn't afford time off work."

Construction is already underway for the more than 60-thousand-square-foot facility.

Patients are expected to start being seen in the summer of 2026.

