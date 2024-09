Body found in canal near Highway 59 in Merced County, deputies say

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has opened a death investigation after a body was found in a canal Wednesday morning.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has opened a death investigation after a body was found in the canal.

Deputies responded to Highway 59 near Reilly Road on Wednesday morning for reports of a body floating in a canal.

When they arrived, deputies found a body floating in an irrigation canal.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says it's unknown right now if it's a homicide, accidental death or a suicide.

The gender of the body found has not been confirmed.