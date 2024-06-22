WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Boxer Canelo Alvarez gifted with key to the City of Fresno

KFSN logo
Saturday, June 22, 2024
kfsn

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Professional boxer Canelo Alvarez was in Fresno County for a special event on Friday night.

Alvarez, who has won multiple world championships, attended the Night of Champions Gala at Table Mountain Casino.

It was put on by the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.

The organization is celebrating 20 years of helping Central Valley entrepreneurs.

The evening paid tribute to the more than 30,000 small businesses.

Canelo also received the key to the City of Fresno during the event.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW