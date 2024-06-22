Boxer Canelo Alvarez gifted with key to the City of Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Professional boxer Canelo Alvarez was in Fresno County for a special event on Friday night.

Alvarez, who has won multiple world championships, attended the Night of Champions Gala at Table Mountain Casino.

It was put on by the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.

The organization is celebrating 20 years of helping Central Valley entrepreneurs.

The evening paid tribute to the more than 30,000 small businesses.

Canelo also received the key to the City of Fresno during the event.