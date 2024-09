Boxer Richard Torres Jr. partners with 'Sole-To-Soul' to provide shoes to kids

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pride of Tulare made a knockout of a donation to his community.

Richard Torres Jr. stopped by his home gym at Tulare Athletic Boxing Club on Wednesday.

The boxing star worked with "Sole-To-Soul" in Visalia to provide new kicks for kids.

Torres says he's grateful for the community support which gives him the opportunity to give back.