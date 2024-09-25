Breaking the stigma during Suicide Prevention Month

To break the stigma surrounding suicide, it's important to talk about it and spread awareness.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- September is Suicide Prevention Month.

The goal goes beyond spreading awareness and shedding light on vital information.

"Sometimes they're hurting outwardly," said Mark Taylor, a Program Supervisor and Clinical Counselor with Balance Treatment Center.

"But sometimes it's internal, and they're isolated, and they feel like they're alone."

Taylor has seen how negative thoughts or thoughts of suicide impact his patients and their families.

"I can say, just from my own feeling of talking with them, I would say there's a huge percentage," said Taylor. "Probably in the upper percentage that people come and say 'I've thought about it."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. The organization said 46% of people who die by suicide had been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

"One person dies of suicide every 11 minutes in this country," said Coraline Robinson a licensed family and marriage therapist and Director with Balance Treatment Center.

Robinson explains that suicide rates went up by 37% from 2020 to 2022.

"What we do know is that those who have a mental health disorder are more likely to attempt," said Robinson. "Mental health disorders are going up, such as anxiety and depression."

Also, let people who are struggling know, that they are not alone.

Robinson said it's important to be there for them.

"So trying to fix or provide a solution can actually put more pressure on that person," said Robinson. "What you need to do is sit with them, be with them, spend time with them, and offer them resources."

Robinson said the 988 hotline can help connect people with resources.

Balance Treatment Center also offers different kinds of programs and treatment to assist those who are struggling.

"I think the journey is one that's walked together, not walked alone," said Taylor.

