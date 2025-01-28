Bryson DeChambeau is working on bringing a 'mega-project' to the Valley

Bryson DeChambeau hits his shot on the driving range before the Showdown at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

FRESNO, Clovis. (KFSN) -- Bryson DeChambeau is working on bringing a "mega-project" to the Central Valley. The two-time U.S. Open champion revealed his 3-phase plan in an interview with Golf.com.

"It's a strategy that essentially brings people from off the street to the driving range, to lessons and then to the golf course."

DeChambeau has grown a massive audience on YouTube and has often talked about growing the game of golf and making the sport more accessible.

The Clovis East grad says he's acquired over 200 acres of land in his hometown. His mother, Janet, tells Action News that the land is northeast of Clovis.

In the Golf.com interview, DeChambeau said the plan is to "build a whole community and increase the size of where I grew up by 30 percent." Adding that based on the permitting process, he expects the project is still 12-15 months away, but the goal is to have "a multisports complex center: driving range, golf course, residential, community center, the whole thing."

DeChambeau earned $4.3 million when he won the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, and he reportedly got $125 million when he signed up to play for LIV Golf in 2022. That league is funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Former PGA TOUR golfer Smylie Kaufmann credited DeChambeau for using his money to give back. On his YouTube show, Kaufman said, "This is not the sarcastic 'growing the game.' This is real growing in the game, so kudos to him."

Bryson is scheduled to tee it up on February 6th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first LIV event of 2025. He'll play five events for LIV before teeing it up at Augusta National for the first round of the Masters on April 10th.

