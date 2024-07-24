Buck Rock Fire Lookout in Sequoia National Forest now a historical landmark

A century-old firefighting resource in the Sequoia National Forest is now a historical landmark.

A century-old firefighting resource in the Sequoia National Forest is now a historical landmark.

A century-old firefighting resource in the Sequoia National Forest is now a historical landmark.

A century-old firefighting resource in the Sequoia National Forest is now a historical landmark.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A century-old firefighting resource in the Sequoia National Forest is now a historical landmark.

The Buck Rock Fire Lookout is located at 8,500 feet elevation and has been a vital tool for spotting smoke and battling wildfires in the forest and nearby national parks since 1923.

The Sequoia National Forest, Tulare County Historical Society and the Buck Rock Foundation dedicated the lookout as an official Historical Landmark last Sunday.

In 2018, Action News climbed the dozens of wooden steps and took you to the top of the silent guardian as part of our Hidden Adventures series.