WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Buck Rock Fire Lookout in Sequoia National Forest now a historical landmark

KFSN logo
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Buck Rock Fire Lookout now a historical landmark
A century-old firefighting resource in the Sequoia National Forest is now a historical landmark.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A century-old firefighting resource in the Sequoia National Forest is now a historical landmark.

The Buck Rock Fire Lookout is located at 8,500 feet elevation and has been a vital tool for spotting smoke and battling wildfires in the forest and nearby national parks since 1923.

The Sequoia National Forest, Tulare County Historical Society and the Buck Rock Foundation dedicated the lookout as an official Historical Landmark last Sunday.

In 2018, Action News climbed the dozens of wooden steps and took you to the top of the silent guardian as part of our Hidden Adventures series.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW