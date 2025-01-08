Bulldog Breakdown: Free youth camps being offered at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new year is a new beginning at Fresno State.

This winter, the High Performance Academy is teaming up with Fresno State to host Youth Sports Camps.

The camps will be held at Valley Children's Stadium and the school's other athletic facilities.

Kids will have the chance to play sports like flag football, and to learn with a number of STEM activities.

All Fresno Unified students will be able to attend the camps for free.

The camps will be held from January 6th to the 10th.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Athletic Director Garrett Klassy joined Action News to talk about the sports camps.

You can register for the camps by clicking here.

To learn more about the camps, visit Fresno State's athletics website.