Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State gearing up to face Michigan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State football team is getting ready to open the season against the defending national champs for the first time in close to one hundred years.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Action News hears from players and coaches in the lead-up to their trip to Michigan.

