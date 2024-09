Bulldog Breakdown: 'Klassy' era begins at Fresno State

The Bulldogs are getting ready to face a major test under new leadership.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Fresno State's new athletic director Garrett Klassy discusses the changes this season and the outlook for the big game against Michigan.

