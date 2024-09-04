Bulldog Breakdown: Learning from Michigan loss heading into home opener

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A battle in the Big House had Bulldog fans on the edge of their seats against the defending champs.

Michigan would go on to beat the Bulldogs in the season opener, 30-10.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Cam Worrell joined Action News live in studio with what the team can build on heading into Saturday's home opener.

Fresno State will be facing off against Sacramento State this Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium.

