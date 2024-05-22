Business owner in Madera County gets high recognition

The Small Business Association recognized Dan Riley, the company's president, as the 2024 Small Business Person of the Year.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Steel Structures Inc. in Madera County takes a flat sheet of steel and transforms it into massive tools that help drive our economy.

"If it has to be stored or processed, we build it," says Company President Dan Riley.

The manufacturing plant has four buildings on nine acres and handles projects of all sizes.

Some stay local -- others are shipped across the world.

"I have shipped to Guam, Barbados, Australia about three times," he said. "Florida, Central Valley, West Coast and anything that makes sense."

In April, the Small Business Association recognized Dan Riley, the company's president, as the 2024 Small Business Person of the Year.

It's a recognition he's humbled to receive as the third generation of the family-owned business.

Riley says it's important to him to continue the legacy that started with his grandfather in 1952 and pass it on to his two sons one day.

"I feel proud, and I feel honored," he said. "Being able to do it and trying to overcome obstacles and changing times, presidents, policies, wars, we have survived a lot. Now, my greatest honor is to do my diligence and get my two boys involved."

Riley says he is thankful for all the employees who help keep their family legacy strong.

He also shows his gratitude by giving back to our community.

"We always do it mainly for the community to give back and support," he said. "I am a Rotarian and a veteran. I am involved in a lot of service clubs. The goal is always to give back. A rising tide floats all ships."

Riley's youngest says he's been working with his dad since he was a young teen and is excited to be part of the growing business and serve more areas in the future.

