California celebrates labor leader Larry Itliong

California celebrates Larry Itliong Day to honor the late Filipino labor leader for his commitment to social and economic justice.

California celebrates labor leader Larry Itliong California celebrates Larry Itliong Day to honor the late Filipino labor leader for his commitment to social and economic justice.

California celebrates labor leader Larry Itliong California celebrates Larry Itliong Day to honor the late Filipino labor leader for his commitment to social and economic justice.

California celebrates labor leader Larry Itliong California celebrates Larry Itliong Day to honor the late Filipino labor leader for his commitment to social and economic justice.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cesar Chavez was the face of the farm labor movement, but Larry Itliong provided the spark by starting the 1965 grape strike in Delano.

Itliong urged Chavez to merge unions and unite the fight for higher wages and better working conditions.

Patty Itliong-Serda is proud to share her father's story.

"It's finally happening that my dad's getting the recognition that he really deserves," she said. "He will never know the impact that he has made on this world."

Larry Itliong died in 1977.

Patty grew up wondering why her father wasn't included whenever UFW history was discussed.

"It was very rare that his name was ever mentioned in schools or in any kind of outlet," she said.

Patty is a retired school librarian who knows people are eager to learn more about her father's story.

"It's exciting to see because Filipino history is American history, so it's very important our stories are told," she said.

This year, she named a Delano park built in her father's honor: Larry Itliong Unity Park.

"I just felt that it was fitting to name the park Unity Park -- a place where everyone, no matter your skin color, your ethnicity, anything like that, you're welcome," she said.

On this day, Patty celebrated at Nueva Vista School in Delano, where her daughter is a teacher.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.