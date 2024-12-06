California Department of Aging offering resources for caregivers

There are over 4 million caregivers across California who devote their time and love to support their families.

There are over 4 million caregivers across California who devote their time and love to support their families.

There are over 4 million caregivers across California who devote their time and love to support their families.

There are over 4 million caregivers across California who devote their time and love to support their families.

There are over four million caregivers across California who devote their time and love to support their families.

Caregivers are the hearts of their communities, providing physical, emotional, and social care while advocating for their loved ones.

Data shows that three in five caregivers are women who balance work with their caregiving responsibilities.

The California Department of Aging offers many resources to support caregivers.

Caregiver resource centers offer free resources, like support groups, legal and financial consultation, and education.

Area agencies on caring provide temporary in-home or out-of-home relief, professional training, and more.

For more information about caregiving tools, click here.