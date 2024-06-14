California's Proposition 47 under fire by critics

The new measure would allow felony charges for possessing certain drugs, including fentanyl and for thefts under $950.

California's Proposition 47 is once again coming under fire by critics.

California's Proposition 47 is once again coming under fire by critics.

California's Proposition 47 is once again coming under fire by critics.

California's Proposition 47 is once again coming under fire by critics.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's Proposition 47 is once again coming under fire by critics.

On Thursday, local leaders held a press conference to support a revision to the measure, which many blame for rampant theft in the state.

The law reduces many non-violent offenses to misdemeanors, such as drug possession and property crimes valued at $950 or less.

It also allows resentencing for people convicted of felonies for such offenses.

Critics of the law say it's caused an increase in theft across the state.

"Over the last decade, we have seen rampant retail theft and drug addictions causing overwhelming public safety issues in every community across the state of California," Fresno County District Attorney, Lisa Smittcamp said.

Proponents of the law say it has stayed true to its purpose of alleviating prison overcrowding and reducing repeat offenders.

Come November, voters could choose to revise the current law through the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act.

The new measure would allow felony charges for possessing certain drugs, including fentanyl and for thefts under $950.

"This is going to help with homelessness," Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said. "It's going to help with individuals who are trafficking narcotics such as fentanyl to increase their sentences and make sure that there are teeth in the law."

State officials say the initiative met the required number of petition signatures to become eligible for the ballot, but there are still some hurdles.

"The governor is trying to gain support for piecemeal pieces of legislation to be passed, and is once again trying to mislead the voters of this state and the people that live in the communities of California into thinking he once again has the fix," Smittcamp said.

Governor Gavin Newsom and other supporters of Prop 47 are working to keep the new measure off the ballot and not revise the current law.

Instead, Newsom and other democratic leaders are moving forward with a group of bills addressing many of the retailers' concerns, with a new crime category for serial theft and a crackdown on the resale of stolen goods.

"We need to make sure that we're pursuing reforms that are effective at targeting retail crime, while avoiding a wholesale rollback of reforms that work to make our communities safer, and avoiding imprisoning our most vulnerable people for minor infractions or acts of survival," Asm. Rick Chavez Zbur (D-West Hollywood) said.

However, local leaders want to see the Prop 47 revision on the ballot.

"Prop 47 cannot be overturned by legislation passed in the assembly and the senate. It has to be overturned by initiative," Smittcamp said. "It has to go to a vote of the voters."

The new measure is expected to be certified for the November 5th general election later this month.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.