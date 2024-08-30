Camp Green Meadows inviting community to a 'Family Day' to celebrate 60th anniversary

Visitors will get the chance to see the campgrounds, explore a hiking trail and see where students spend their time.

For nearly 60 years, students have been visiting Camp Green Meadows in Fish Camp.

For nearly 60 years, students have been visiting Camp Green Meadows in Fish Camp.

For nearly 60 years, students have been visiting Camp Green Meadows in Fish Camp.

For nearly 60 years, students have been visiting Camp Green Meadows in Fish Camp.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For nearly 60 years, students have been visiting Camp Green Meadows in Fish Camp.

The sixth-grade science camp gets students out of the classroom and gives them a hands-on approach to learning.

"We do everything from learning about the aquatic critters in the creeks to what's in the trees and decomposition," Camp Green Meadows Principal Bob Bassett said.

Bassett has been leading the way for more than a decade, hosting students from across the Valley and beyond.

That includes thousands of students every year from Merced County.

"I can't tell you how many kids get off the bus and go 'When did you plant all these trees?'" Bassett said.

The students stay for four or five nights and, in addition to the academics, they learn life skills through family-style meals, cleaning up after themselves and games.

High school students serve as camp counselors and leadership during the visit.

"As a traditional school principal, I saw kids grow and learn throughout a school year. As an outdoor school principal, I see kids grow and learn and be different people in one week," Bassett said.

Merced County Superintendent of Schools, Steve Tietjen, says it's that individual student growth that is so rewarding to see.

"For so many kids, they get to demonstrate some skills to their teachers they might not see in a typical academic setting," Tietjen said.

To mark the camp's 60th anniversary, the Merced County Office of Education is inviting families to relive their camp experiences or check it out for the first time.

A free "Family Day" is being held on Saturday, September 14.

Visitors will get the chance to see the campgrounds, explore a hiking trail and see where students spend their time.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.

"We're excited about offering this opportunity to the community in Merced," Teitjen said.

Bassett says he hopes people will take part and help them honor the tradition.

"Come and see what we got to offer here because it really is an amazing place," Bassett said.

If you'd like to attend, you're asked to RSVP ahead of time by clicking here.

Camp Green Meadows is also still looking for naturalists who work directly with students.

If you're interested in a position, you can find more information by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.