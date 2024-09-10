Candidates set for first Presidential debate Tuesday

Political analysts are calling it one of the most anticipated presidential debates in U.S. history.

"There is a lot on the line for both of these candidates. Vice President Harris is getting into the race fairly late. Former President Trump, this is his third time running for president. The last time he ran he was unsuccessful," said Blake Zante, executive director The Maddy Institute.

Both candidates are heading into the debate with new major endorsements.

Vice president Kamala Harris from members of the Cheney family, longtime and staunch republicans. Former President Donald Trump picked up an endorsement from the National Fraternal Order of Police.

The election is now less than two months away and voters will be paying close attention to what's said on the stage.

One thing that's top of mind for Valley voters: the cost of living.

"Here in the San Joaquin Valley, median incomes aren't quite as high as other areas of the state and country. It's something folks will be paying attention to," said Zante.

Something both republicans and democrats will be watching is how the candidates act and interact.

"What I'm going to be looking at is their demeanor. How are they going to be behaving? What's going to be the mood that they're going to set? I think that's what people are anxious to see. Policy and their behavior," said political analyst and longtime Valley democrat Henry Perea.

"I think there will be some rhetoric. I just want some straight answers from Ms. Harris. I mean, complete reversal of stance," said Connie Conway, republican political analyst and former congresswoman

The candidates will stand behind lecterns.

There will be no opening statements, no live audience, and no pre-written notes.

Microphones will be muted when the other candidate is speaking.

Both candidates are preparing for this consequential moment, one that could sway voters in either direction.

"If a candidates says some thing or does something really well, that can really energize a candidate's base," said Zante.

The ABC News Debate will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis and will air Tuesday, September 10 at 6 p.m. PST.

