Car chase leads at least 1000 pounds of meth seized in Mariposa County

A car pursuit led sheriff's deputies to uncover a large drug lab and the seizure of at least 1000 pounds of meth in Mariposa County.

A car pursuit led sheriff's deputies to uncover a large drug lab and the seizure of at least 1000 pounds of meth in Mariposa County.

A car pursuit led sheriff's deputies to uncover a large drug lab and the seizure of at least 1000 pounds of meth in Mariposa County.

A car pursuit led sheriff's deputies to uncover a large drug lab and the seizure of at least 1000 pounds of meth in Mariposa County.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif, (KFSN) -- A car pursuit led deputies to uncover a large drug bust in Mariposa County.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says it assisted the California Highway Patrol with a pursuit that entered Mariposa County.

It eventually ended on Highway 140 near Indian Gulch Road after the vehicle crashed and the driver fled.

The driver was not found, but over 200 pounds of meth were located inside the vehicle.

That prompted the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to do a follow-up investigation.

Authorities served a search warrant at an undisclosed location in Mariposa County connected with the vehicle.

During the search, a fully functioning meth lab was discovered.

About more than 1,000 pounds of meth was seized.

Deputies say the lab's size was estimated to be capable of producing as much as 800 pounds of product per week.

The investigation is ongoing.