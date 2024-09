Two cars crash into empty Fireworks stand in Visalia, drivers suffer minor injuries

Visalia Police are investigating what caused two vehicles to crash into an empty firework stand Saturday afternoon.

Visalia Police are investigating what caused two vehicles to crash into an empty firework stand Saturday afternoon.

Visalia Police are investigating what caused two vehicles to crash into an empty firework stand Saturday afternoon.

Visalia Police are investigating what caused two vehicles to crash into an empty firework stand Saturday afternoon.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are investigating what caused two vehicles to crash into an empty firework stand.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a rollover crash involving two vehicles at Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street.

The vehicles crashed into a nearby firework stand where no one was in there at the time of the crash.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Kaweah Health for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.