Central Unified School District names finalist for its next superintendent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified Board of Trustees has identified the person it wants as the next superintendent.

The school district announced Monday it intends to hire current Los Banos Unified School District superintendent Dr. Mark E. Marshall as its next leader.

The Board is expected to take official action during its next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 10.

Dr. Marshall brings nearly four decades of academic experience and the district says its Board of Trustees was impressed by his student-centered philosophy, leadership style and commitment to building an inclusive school culture.

Central Unified's previous superintendent, Ketti Davis, was let go this past March after reaching a separation agreement with the district's trustees. Davis had just received a contract extension that would have kept her in charge until 2028.

The Board of Trustees named former Clovis Unified superintendent Dr. Eimear O'Brien as interim superintendent just weeks after Davis' departure. The Board thanked O'Brien for her help during the transition period in Monday's announcement.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

