Chat with the Chief

Chat with the Chief: Hanford Fire Chief Daniel Perkins

As we celebrate the summer season, it's an important time to pay close attention to water safety.

As we celebrate the summer season, it's an important time to pay close attention to water safety.

As we celebrate the summer season, it's an important time to pay close attention to water safety.

As we celebrate the summer season, it's an important time to pay close attention to water safety.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we celebrate the summer season, it's an important time to pay close attention to water safety.

We sat down with Hanford Fire Chief Daniel Perkins to discuss other important topics, including signs of heat exhaustion and the dangers of illegal fireworks.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.