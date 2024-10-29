City of Fresno to approve grant money for nonprofit Cultiva la Salud

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cultiva la Salud executive director Genoveva Islas is sharing the vision for a space that will be transformed into a community kitchen for food vendors.

"This is where we'll have our kitchen. It will be stoves and cooktops, tables, three compartment sink. We'll have a walk-in freezer and refrigerator," said Islas.

The building on north Fresno Street and White Avenue in Central Fresno will also have office space for the nonprofit organization.

Islas said transforming the more than four thousand square foot facility will cost roughly three million dollars. Several donors have already contributed to the project.

"This represents a $700,000 contribution from the city of Fresno," said Councilmember Miguel Arias.

Councilmember Miguel Arias said on Thursday, the city council will vote on the proposed grant agreement with the non-profit.

The money comes from American Rescue Funds to help small business owners, like Maria De Leon.

"One of my sons is still at home with us and I'm working so hard to support him because he wants to pursue a career. He wants to go to college, so that's his dream, it's my dream too," said De Leon.

The mother of three and her sister-in-law have owned Tamales y Antojitos La Promesa for several years.

She said the community kitchen will make it easier to operate their mobile business - offering home cooked meals to the community. She's also looking forward to the sense of security - after dealing with dangerous encounters on the streets.

"A year ago in November, a man suddenly showed up and threatened us, it was very scary,"

In 2021, food vendor Lorenzo Perez was shot and killed in Southeast Fresno after police said a man posed as a customer and tried to rob him in broad daylight.

He was the second vendor to be killed, and the sixth to be robbed , over the course of a year.

Islas said this new facility will offer both safety, and support.

"They contribute to our lives and bring joy in many different ways. I want them to be respected, I want them to be honored for our work, and I want them to be seen as part of our community," said Islas.

This building is expected to be demolished by the end of this year or at the latest, the beginning of next year.

The reconstruction will begin right after.

