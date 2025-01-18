City of Fresno hosts garland ceremony for MLK Jr.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified students, local leaders, and city officials gathered for the garland ceremony honoring Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

"Martin Luther King's dream continues on here in Fresno with cultural and religious diversity coming together. Not just on Martin Luther King Day but on every day in our schools, in our churches, in our families," said Martin Luther King Jr. Committee member, Gail Gaston.

Gaston adds that 41 years ago, the city decided to honor the late civil rights leader by creating a statue in the County's Courthouse Park in the heart of downtown Fresno.

"It's been an honor to be on the committee. An honor to work with so many elected officials, and law-enforcement and community members that can come together and agree on one thing, Martin Luther King and his dream to move forward," said Gaston.

Gaston explains that the City of Fresno uses this event honoring Dr. King as an educational event for Fresno Unified students.

University High School senior Zoe Stacy was given the chance to speak about how the late civil rights activist still inspires her decades after his assassination in 1968.

"I carry King's legacy with me every day. Every time that I engage with classrooms, conferences, and community gatherings, like this one here today, I am reminded of Dr. King's Dream," said Stacy.

Stacy has been part of several leadership programs while in school. She says Doctor King's message of unity has made it possible for her to have exceptional educational opportunities.

"Dr. King, as a whole, is like a reference point to our culture. An access point, where I get to engage with so many of my peers, regardless of any background that they have because of Martin Luther King and because he had a dream," said Stacy.

The city plans to host a string of events through the weekend which will lead up to the 41st annual parade honoring Doctor Martin Luther King Junior. That parade will begin at St. John's Cathedral at 10 am Monday and will conclude at Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

For list of events, click here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.