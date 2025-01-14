41st Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

41st Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration - "Dreaming together: Changed by the Past, Molding the Future"

Presented by: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee, City of Fresno

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Opening Garlanding Ceremony - 11:45AM at Courthouse Park

Location: Van Ness Avenue and Tulare Street, Fresno, CA 93721

Welcome remarks from Fresno County Board of Supervisors. This ceremony will feature performances from Fresno Unified School District Black Student Union and King Elementary School Dancers. Contact: Gail Gaston ggaston1234@aol.com (559) 681-3140 or Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor at (559) 435-2212

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Community Awards Program - 5:00PM at Fresno City Hall

Location: Fresno City Hall, Council Chambers, 2600 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93721

Program will acknowledge our 2025 Educational Leadership Awardee, Community Leadership Awardee, and the Les Kimber Community Service Awardee. A light reception to follow. Contact: Dr. Jeff Hunt jhunt@fcoe.org

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Candlelight Peace Vigil - 6:30PM at Fresno City Hall

Location: 2600 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93721. Assemble at 6:30PM in front of Fresno City Hall.

Contact: Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor at (559) 435-2212

Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Clovis Police Department Community Breakfast - 9:00AM

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St. Clovis, CA 93612

The Clovis Police Department and the MLK Unity Committee of Fresno invite you to join us for the Annual Community Breakfast honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tickets are $5 each and tables of eight are available for reservation with advance payment of $40. Reservations are required, as only a very limited number of non-reserved seats will be available at the door. Contact: Erin Ford-Horio erinf@clovisca.gov or (559) 324-2476

Monday, January 20, 2025 - City of Fresno March - 9:30AM- 10:45AM

Location: St. John's Cathedral 2814 Mariposa St, Fresno, CA 93721

Marchers will assemble at St. John's Cathedral at 9:30AM. March begins at 10:00 AM, stops at Fresno City Hall, then proceeds to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium at 2425 Fresno Street for the Commemoration Program. Contact: James Lett III (559) 284- 6420

Monday, January 20, 2025 - Commemoration Program - 11:00 AM - 12:00PM at Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Location: 2425 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93721

Join us at 11:00 AM for a celebration of the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his contributions to community, diversity, and our enriched culture. This year's keynote speaker is Wendy McCully, Executive Director of the Fresno Unified School District Foundation. Contact: Terri Kimber Edwards (559) 908-0639 or Eric Payne at Eric.paynecmc@gmail.com

Other M.L.K. events happening throughout Fresno you may wish to attend...

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Rev. Dr. M.L.K. Art, Essay and Speech Contest Reception - 5:00PM at Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Location: 808 4th Street, Clovis, CA 93612.

Contact: Dr. Jeff Hunt at jhunt@fcoe.org

Thursday, January 16, 2025 - West Fresno Ministerial Alliance Prayer Breakfast - 7:00AM at Cornerstone Conference Center

Location: 1445 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Jazz Tribute to the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - 9:00AM-12:00PM

A radio tribute to the legacy of Dr. King, Jr. through commentary and music composed and recorded by jazz artists who supported the Civil Rights Movement. Listen on 90.7 FM, Kfsr.org, Tune-In Radio Fresno State. Contact: Dr. Robert S. Mikell at rsmikell@comcast.net

Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Fresno City College Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration at 2:00PM

Location: Fresno City College, 1101 E University Ave, Fresno, CA 93741

Join Interim Fresno City College President Dr. Kim Armstrong and Pastor Ed Thomas as they gather to commemorate Dr. King's 1964 march for civil rights at Ratcliffe Stadium. Marchers will meet in front of the courtyard near the President's Office at Fresno City College. Contact: Edward Thomas at edwardthomas858@icloud.com