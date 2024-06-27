Questions remain around city investigation into Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama after he resigns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former independent police auditor is raising questions about the city's investigation into Paco Balderrama after he resigned as chief of the Fresno Police Department.

Balderrama's departure comes on the heels of an investigation that probed the chief's relationship with the wife of an officer. City Manager Georgeanne White announced the results on Tuesday.

"One of the allegations that was referenced in The Sun article was that Chief Balderrama leveraged his position to undermine the officer's career moves that would have brought an end to the affair. While I cannot get into specifics of the investigation, I can say that this allegation was not sustained," explained White.

City Attorney Andrew Janz says a private firm led the investigation.

"We outsourced the investigation to an outside entity, an outside attorney to avoid any appearance of bias or impropriety. The person that we brought on was an attorney at Atkinson Andelson. His name is Andrew Aller," Janz said.

Aller is a former Fresno County prosecutor, and his ties to City Hall are now under the microscope by LaDoris Cordell.

Cordell is a retired superior court judge and the former independent police auditor for the city of San Jose.

"The person who did it was a member of law enforcement in Fresno. Was a person who has, at least, an acquaintance, is an acquaintance of, or has a relationship with the mayor, who was a former chief. I question the independent part of this report," said Cordell.

Cordell is also shining a light on how the investigation would've played out behind closed doors.

She says the investigating attorney likely interviewed Balderrama and potential witnesses.

While that process didn't find any abuse of power, Cordell says Balderrama's behavior is concerning, and she's calling on city leaders to release the full findings.

"We don't get to know the outcome other than their conclusion, 'Well, it wasn't an abuse of power.' That's insufficient," said Cordell. "I think the public has a right to know more."

With some limited exceptions, Cordell says the state's Peace Officer Bill of Rights prevents officials from releasing most information related to officer misconduct and discipline.

That means the full details might never come out.

