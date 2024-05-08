Tire amnesty event to allow Fresno residents to drop off used tires

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- City of Fresno residents can remove used and unwanted tires this weekend at the Waste Tire Amnesty Day.

The City's attorney's office and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's local conservation corps are teaming up to create this event, which will allow residents to dispose of tires at no cost.

The event will be held this Saturday, May 11, at 4218 E. Butler Avenue from 8 am to 12 pm

Each resident is limited to nine tires per vehicle.

Tires with rims will also be accepted.

Tractor, diesel, and business-generated tires will not be accepted.

Tire amnesty events are held throughout the year and aim to help prevent illegal tire dumping.

City of Fresno residents will be asked to provide identification, such as a driver's license, a utility bill, or an amnesty postcard demonstrating city residency.