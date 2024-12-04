Climate Ready: Preparing our pets for severe weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From fires to flooding, our climate is changing. So, how do we prepare our pets for the threat of severe weather?

"Having a plan ahead of time is extremely important to make sure your pets and your family are all taken care of in these times," says Ruben Cantu with the Valley Animal Center in Fresno, Calif.

In addition to packing your pet's food and getting them ready to leave at a moment's notice, Josh Buyea with Pet Supplies Plus in Clovis, Calif., says it will help everyone if you can get your furry friends to relax.

"It will be a very stressful environment and situation, especially for you but also your pets because they don't understand what's going on, so make sure to keep them calm; you can give them calming aids, keep things near them that they are used to and familiar with," says Buyea.

He says to ensure you have proper car seats, leashes and even an emergency pet medical kit -- if you have to hit the road.

Veterinarian Dr. Cheryl Waterhouse says you should also know what weather your animal can tolerate.

"Cows are very susceptible to heat. Horses are not so bad; horses are also kind of desert animals and are more acclimated to the heat," says Waterhouse.

No matter the weather, ensure your pet can get home if separated.

"We deal with quite a bit of high-velocity wind storms here in Central Valley and things like making sure your pet's tags and microchips are all up to date," says Cantu.

Local dog owners like Penny Green and Johnny Perez take that seriously.

"The microchip because if she ever got lost or somehow or another got scared and ran off, which she doesn't do, that's a protection," says Green. "Also, it has her name, phone number, and address."

"He does have the chip, and I have everything there for him because sometimes we leave," says Perez. "He's a part of my family, so I need to know where he is."

