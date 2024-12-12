Clinica Sierra Vista partners with Fresno State for Street Medicine Team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clinica Sierra Vista and Fresno State are partnering together to create accessible healthcare for the vulnerable population.

"Over the years, we are seeing more and more of the unhoused population," said Bryan Tune, a nurse practitioner at Clinica Sierra Vista and associate professor at Fresno State. "It is our goal here to take care of that vulnerable population. Keep them out of emergency rooms and provide necessary care that is sustainable for life."

Every Wednesday morning, the Street Medicine Team from Clinica Sierra Vista in Southwest Fresno, meets at the office, packs up the cars then heads out to give health and medical care to the vulnerable populations out on the streets.

"Our team consists of medical assistants, a provider, case managers, and community health workers," said Magaret Goddard, a Program Supervisor at Clinica Sierra Vista. "We go out once a week to the encampments."

Goddard says they often frequent areas like Roeding Park or encampments near train tracks.

The hope is to not only provide basic medical care for those unhoused and struggling, but also help them find a consistent place to stay.

"Our goals are to get them sheltered and the steps started to get them permanently housed," said Goddard.

The Southwest Fresno Street Medicine Team started at Clinica Sierra Vista last year after they saw how great the need was in the area.

The clinic also works in partnership with Fresno State.

"We have a clinical affiliation agreement with the School of Nursing,' said Tune. "Where I bring graduate nurse practitioner students out with me. They work out on the streets, in the street medicine team as part of their clinical rotation."

Goddard says by bringing healthcare to those who are vulnerable, it helps to overcome medical barriers, like transportation. The team provides items like hygiene packs and even carries Narcan.

"By bringing that care to them, on their terms, it allows them to take care of themselves both physically and mentally," said Goddard.

Clinica Sierra Vista hopes to grow their street medicine team and provide more visits for those in desperate need.

