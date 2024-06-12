Clovis High graduate set to pursue lineman school, credits Career Technical Education classes

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- High school seniors have graduated and are moving on to the rest of their lives.

For many, that may mean college.

But for others who don't want to take a traditional educational route, they're heading off to trade schools.

Francisco Herrera was making sure everything was working properly on the shed he and his team built during the school year.

It's about to be sent off to its forever home.

"It started with nothing and now, it's pretty much done," Francisco said.

Francisco joined multiple trade classes at Clovis High because he says traditional schooling isn't really for him.

"I didn't want to sit at a desk and be bored all day," Francisco said.

This isn't the only major creation he and his team have worked on.

Earlier this year, they competed in the Fresno County Superintendent of School Design Build Competition.

They had to build a shed, similar to the one they were already working on, but instead of having all year -- they had three days.

"I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I knew our team was well put for it because this is what our team has been working on all year," Francisco said.

Construction Careers Pathway Instructor Jay Eichmann says Francisco's team was chosen to compete because they work well together.

This event proved that.

"A three-day competition, Francisco's team was done in two days," Eichmann said.

They had time to spare but didn't miss a step and took first place.

For Francisco, it solidified that working in a trade is the right path for his future career.

He says the work he's done at school and in competition has helped him feel confident to enroll in lineman school.

"I'm pretty excited. I've just been waiting for high school to be over and just start my career," Francisco said.

Eichmann says he hopes more parents will be open to their students working in high-demand trades instead of going to college.

He says for Francisco, he knows it's going to pay off.

"I absolutely see Francisco going on to great things, and the phrase I like to use and I've used with him is 'Don't forget me when you're famous.'" Eichmann said.

Francisco will be working for a furniture store, building furniture, until he leaves for lineman school in December. His goal is to come back and get hired on with PG &E.

