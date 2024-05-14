Clovis High senior Claire Minton wins 73rd annual B'nai B'rith award

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis High School senior Claire Minton won the 73rd annual B'nai B'rith Student Athlete Award.

"I'm still a little bit in shock," Minton told Action News after winning.

Minton was a four-year varsity letter winner in both swimming and water polo who made the youth national water polo team where she participated in the Pan American Games.

She also competed in the senior national tournament for Team USA and traveled with northern California athletes to compete in the Australia Youth Games where they would win the tournament.

"It's really incredible to have won," she said. "There's so many people with incredible resumes and I can't wait to see (what happens) 10 years - 20 years from now."

Minton will play water polo next year at Stanford following last year's winner Julianne Snyder who left Clovis West to play at Cal.

She also was this year's winner of the Negin Award given to the nominee with the highest GPA (4.76). Minton is the first Clovis athlete to win the award since Julia Hardwick in 2020 and 6th Cougar to win in the last 11 years.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES



Andrea Alvarenga (Sanger)

Connor Amundsen (Clovis North)

Alyana Cortez-Chavez (Roosevelt)

Destiny Edwards (Fresno)

Reginald Kado Felder III (Washington Union)

Aiyana Finley (Central)

Grace Goudy (Buchanan)

Gabrielle Gutierrez (Garza)

Cedric Hughes (McLane)

Owen Johnson (Clovis East)

Graham Luckin (Sanger West)

Aidan Ransom (Edison)

Makayla Smith (Hoover)

Nick Stubblefield (Bullard)

Athena Tomlinson (Clovis West)

Pajzoo Yang (Sunnyside)

Luke Young (San Joaquin Memorial)

