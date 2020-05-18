high school sports

Clovis High multi-sport star Julia Hardwick wins B'nai B'rith award

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis High School's Julia Hardwick is the overall winner of the 69th B'nai B'rith scholar-athlete award.

The award was voted on by an independent panel of judges who weighed academic and athletic achievement of the 16 nominees. Hardwick kept a 4.23 GPA while earning varsity letters in soccer, track and tennis for each of her four years. Next year she'll play soccer at Fresno State.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of a dinner that would have honored the nominees. ABC30 partnered with B'nai B'rith to highlight the stories of those student-athletes.

All 16 nominees are listed below:
Edison-Abby Borchers: Edison soccer star Abby Borchers takes her talent to Cal
Washington Union-Ati Aguilar: Washington Union multi-sport star excels on and off the field
Bullard-Bailey Arreola: Bullard's Student Body President Bailey Arreola is a multi-sport athlete
Clovis East-Brookyln Lopez: Clovis East's Brooklyn Lopez follows in mom's footsteps and commits to Fresno State

Clovis North-Caleb Foster: Clovis North track star leaves his mark as Florida awaits
Buchanan-Corie Smith: Buchanan state champ Corie Smith is ready to compete at defending national champion Arkansas
Central-Jeremiah Hunter: Central State Champion and Cal commit Jeremiah Hunter wants to become a firefighter
Clovis-Julia Hardwick: Clovis High multi-sport star staying home for college career
Sunnyside-Jessica Valles: Sunnyside's Jessica Valles is a three-time Valley champion and dedicated dancer
McLane-Josseline Morales: McLane High School golf star uses sport to help prioritize

Sanger-Kosi Agina: Sanger's school record holder Kosi Agina can't wait to join the Bulldogs this fall
Roosevelt-Lena Lee:
Clovis West-Matteo Morales: Clovis West football and wrestling star weighing multiple offers
Fresno-Sam Keller: Fresno High's Sam Keller hopes to improve mile time for the Clovis Crush
San Joaquin Memorial-Tobin Philips: San Joaquin Memorial's Tobin Phillips is ready to enter play for Stanford
