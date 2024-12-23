Clovis Police increase officers presence as holiday shopping gets busier

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department has released more officers throughout the city in hopes of deterring crime during the holiday shopping season.

Action News went on a ride along with Corporal Dan Wilson just days away from Christmas.

"Typically, when someone sees us that don't wanna see us, or they don't want to be recognized, their demeanor changes," said Wilson.

Daytime video from Sky View 30 shows a packed retail parking lot near Herndon and Clovis Avenues. A concern for Clovis Police.

"A lot of vehicle burglaries, we've had. Just naturally because people are out shopping and things like that," said Wilson.

On the evening of December 18th, two concerned shoppers called 9-1-1 to report two men were trying to break into a car. The suspected thieves were arrested and have been identified as 36-year-old Michael Lomauhie and 39-year-old Patrick Lacy, both from Fresno. Clovis Police said the swift action taken by the callers and extra officers patrolling in the area made it possible to stop the burglary.

"When they see a patrol car out, typically it will curb them. The only thing that might change if they're already in the store, committing a theft or something like that and they don't know we're outside," said Wilson.

Authorities said it's important to avoid leaving your belongings in your vehicle that's visible to thieves.

As the holiday season continues, Wilson said it's important to know extra officers on the road means an extra defense against crime happening in the city.

"It's our job, it's community service and it's showing the community that we take their opinion seriously and it makes them feel at ease,"

Clovis Police said if you see something, say something. You can make a difference by speaking up and calling 9-1-1.

