Clovis teacher bringing students together through food

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local English teacher is giving her students a delicious assignment, leading to a lesson on various cultures.

For 10 years, Carol Vande Kerkhoff has taught English at Clovis East High School and, for the last couple of years, has taught an innovative and delicious way of helping students grow as writers.

"I just want them to grow a little bit more as writers than when I first got them in August," explained Mrs. Vande.

Every one of these students showed up to Carol's classroom at Clovis East High School on Thursday morning with their favorite dish as part of a much larger writing assignment.

"I adopted this assignment where they choose a recipe that is important to them and their family and they have to write an essay about it," said Mrs. Vande.

Mrs. Vande says the prompt allows students to dig deep into their writing.

"They end up telling me personal vignettes that are very meaningful and powerful," Mrs. Vande said.

One student, Bella Soyinthisane, brought in sticky rice for everyone to try.

"It's from the Laotian culture, I brought this dish because I saw my grandmother make it a lot," said Bella.

Principal Ryan Eisele stopped by the classroom and is proud of the thoughtful lessons and dedication Mrs. Vande brings to her students year-round.

"She is so invested in the English department and in her students so when she does these creative lessons to really highlight diversity and develop their writing skills, it's very neat for their campus," said Ryan.

Her investment and passion is something her students notice too.

" I learn the most from this class and I say this whole-heartedly, she is the best teacher ever," said student Nipun Sharma.

Mrs. Vande says this is one of her favorite assignments and hopes students will continue challenging themselves as writers.

