Clovis Unified celebrates Mercedes Edwards Theatre backstage expansion

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A historic theatre in the Clovis Unified School District just received a significant upgrade.

The Mercedes Edward's Theatre at Clark Intermediate officially added 7,000 square feet to its backstage area.

All of the Clovis Unified High Schools perform at the M.E.T.

Sloane Rosa says she's excited about the opportunities the new space provides.

"As we have more room to work on our show and more ways to enhance, I think that leaves us more room to grow," Rosa said.

Previously, the building, which was built in 1942, had very limited backstage space.

This meant students had to run outside and across the hallway to change in a nearby classroom and then rush back on stage.

Friday, drama students were on hand to showcase the expansion.

Now, students have access to 2,000 square feet of scene shop and workspace, two dressing rooms, a makeup room and restrooms.

"It's going to run so much smoother. It's going to be so much more peaceful. There's going to be more privacy. I'm very excited, Rosa said.

Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson says the upgrades were possible thanks to the bond dollars raised through Measure A.

He says, while the community may not have access to the space, they'll see the benefits.

"Really, this is more for our performers and our backstage career technical education students to really create a space where they can do their best work and put on some of the best shows in our community," Anderson said.

While many are celebrating the new upgrades, no one can appreciate them more than Susan Kehler. She was the drama teacher at Clovis High for decades.

She says the investment helps validate the actors who step on the stage.

"It's a gift to those of us that came before. It's a gift for those kids who are here now, and it's a gift for those incredibly fortunate youngsters that are coming up," Kehler said.

The expansion will not be visible to the audience, but if you'd like to see the students in action, Clovis North High School is performing Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Friday and Saturday.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.