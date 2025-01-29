Community Day School students in Sanger learn to livestream sports and special events

Students in Sanger are making it possible for families to watch local events from the comfort of their own home.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students are setting up, testing gear and getting focused ahead of a sporting event.

Samantha Reyes, Melany Rodriguez and Giselle Figueroa are Sanger Unified Community Day School students who are part of a film production elective class.

They go to local sporting events, Christmas programs and parades to stream it live to viewers at home.

"A lot of the students don't normally have access to things like this, so we really just want to give them exposure to new experiences," Leadership and elective teacher Shawn W. Benson said.

They have two teachers, Benson and Alejandro Hinojosa, but the students are very hands-on.

"We teach them framing for shots. We teach them how to set up our video equipment from even setting up the tripod, connecting the cables to the camera and then connecting all of our equipment together for our live stream set up for YouTube," Benson said.

Giselle Figueroa says she likes being able to go to the games and create videos for viewers at home.

"It feels good because they get to watch stuff, be entertained and for some people that aren't able to come to the school, they get to watch it online," Figueroa said.

The school helps transport students to and from the events and feeds them along the way.

Samantha Reyes says the high-quality equipment and opportunities at CDS are not something people would expect from an alternative education school.

"It's like you would never get this at another school," Reyes said.

Sanger Unified Superintendent Dennis Wiechmann says this program helps teach students soft skills, like arriving on time and being professional as well as technical skills they can take right into the workforce.

"Not every student is going to take a direct pathway into college, and so what we want to do is prepare students with multiple options and opportunities," Wiechmann said.

Students' work is live-streamed and posted straight to YouTube.

They already have 700 subscribers, and the channel has reached close to 50,000 households since its launch.

Benson says it's reassuring to see students so invested.

"Being able to help the students both stay off the streets and give them something constructive, and that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside," Benson said.

You can see the student's work and livestreams by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.