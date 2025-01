Con Azucar Cafe celebrates its southeast Fresno location's grand opening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A southeast Fresno coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.

On Saturday, Con Azucar Cafe hosted a large ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The shop is located on the corner of Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue and specializes in large conchas and giant cups of coffee.

The first location opened less than three years ago in San Jose.