Concerns over LGBTQ+ issues post-election rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Across the country, LGBTQ+ people are reaching out for extra support after this year's Presidential election.

Northwest Fresno's Deeply Rooted Family Counseling co-founders Lacie Turner and Marissa Barcelos said they've seen the rise in concern from people in the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Valley.

"Not too sure of what's going to happen. I think that's what we've been hearing and maybe feeling from our clients. And our community and family and friends," said Turner.

In October, President-Elect Donald Trump made comments at a town hall meeting that aired on Fox News regarding transgender athletes.

"So how do you stop it? Do you go to the sports leagues? Do you go to the Olympics?" asked the Fox News moderator.

"You just ban it. President bans it, you just don't let it happen," said Trump.

Barcelos wants people to know, there are local organizations like PFlag and the EOC LGBTQ+ Resource Center available with plentiful resources to help those needing support.

"We don't want anyone to feel alone because there are people out there that care and they're out there to provide that support," said Barcelos.

Turner said during this time of uncertainty, if you're feeling overwhelmed, it's important to find people who hold a safe space for you.

"We're supporting each other, holding each other up. That's the biggest thing is, finding that community, and holding onto that community, whatever it may be and wherever it may be," said Turner.

Another resource that Turner and Barcelos say is helpful is therapy.

Deeply Rooted Family Counseling hosts several different weekly support groups. For more information, click here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.